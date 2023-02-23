Filed under: Game Threads Capitals vs. Ducks Game Thread The Caps look to snap their five-game skid against the visiting Ducks By Becca H@BeccaH_JR Feb 23, 2023, 6:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Capitals vs. Ducks Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images Broadcast Info: NBCSW, WJFK, Capitals Radio 24/7 Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Ducks Game Day Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup with the Anaheim Ducks from Vogs and AP. Let’s GO, babes! Loading comments...
Loading comments...