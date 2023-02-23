 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Ducks Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps and Ducks meet at 7th and F, an important missing piece, the captain returns and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Anahein Ducks v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Washington Capitals most important missing piece might not be who you think it is. [Rink]
  • Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup with the Anaheim Ducks from Vogs and AP.
  • A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s loss to the Red Wings from RMNB and S+S.
  • Some from yesterday’s optional practice, including a check-in with the captain. [Caps video (Coach Laviolette, Ovechkin), WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • Speaking of the captain, Alex Ovechkin returned to MedStar yesterday and could rejoin the lineup for tonight’s game. [NHL, WaPo ($), Athletic ($), ESPN, AP, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • The team knows they need to turn things around before the losing streak extends to six. [WHN]
  • Both Anthony Mantha and Jakub Vrana, once part of the same trade, are still searching for success with their new teams. [WaPo ($)]
  • The Caps are reportedly open to listening to offers on pending UFAs, and talks with Orlov’s camp are not necessarily going to plan. [Sportsnet]
  • The Capitals will be celebrating Black History Month during this Saturday’s game against the Rangers. [Caps]
  • Washington is playing very bad hockey right now, and here’s a closer look at how. [RMNB]
  • Finally, happy 57th birthday to John Druce and happy 68th birthday to Peter Scamurra!

Loading comments...