Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Ducks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Washington Capitals most important missing piece might not be who you think it is. [Rink]
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup with the Anaheim Ducks from Vogs and AP.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s loss to the Red Wings from RMNB and S+S.
- Some from yesterday’s optional practice, including a check-in with the captain. [Caps video (Coach Laviolette, Ovechkin), WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Speaking of the captain, Alex Ovechkin returned to MedStar yesterday and could rejoin the lineup for tonight’s game. [NHL, WaPo ($), Athletic ($), ESPN, AP, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The team knows they need to turn things around before the losing streak extends to six. [WHN]
- Both Anthony Mantha and Jakub Vrana, once part of the same trade, are still searching for success with their new teams. [WaPo ($)]
- The Caps are reportedly open to listening to offers on pending UFAs, and talks with Orlov’s camp are not necessarily going to plan. [Sportsnet]
- The Capitals will be celebrating Black History Month during this Saturday’s game against the Rangers. [Caps]
- Washington is playing very bad hockey right now, and here’s a closer look at how. [RMNB]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to John Druce and happy 68th birthday to Peter Scamurra!
Loading comments...