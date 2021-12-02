Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Don’t get too worked up about the Caps’ blown lead in Florida on Tuesday night. [Rink]
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s game between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks from Vogs, Peerless, and AP, and don’t forget to check in with our SB Nation pals Second City Hockey for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s collapse in Sunrise from RMNB and S+S.
- Ilya Samsonov has had several learning moments so far this season, and he is using them to improve his game. [WaPo ($)]
- Thrown on the top defensive pairing at just 22 years old, Martin Fehervary is thriving in his role this season. [WHN]
- Capitals’ prospects Hendrix Lapierre and Vincent Iorio have been invited to Team Canada’s World Juniors selection camp, which begins a week from today. [WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Due to more COVID outbreaks, the Hershey Bears’ games have been postponed through December 5. [NBCSW,
- The Capitals have become one heck of a defensive team this year. [RMNB]
- Do the Capitals need to look at trying to move Carl Hagelin? [S+S]
- Check in on how all of Washington’s prospects did in the month of November. [NoVa Caps]
- Coach Laviolette believes there is a chance Ovechkin could keep playing into his 40s. [NBCSW]
- With another month of the season in the books, see where each team lands in some November power rankings. [NoVa Caps]
- If those power rankings don’t do it for you, check these out instead. [THN]
- Or how about these? [Fansided]
- Finally, wishing the one and only Joel Ward the happiest 41st birthday today! Celebrate The Big Cheese by re-living this masterpiece of a moment from that one time in 2012...
