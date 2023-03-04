Capitals vs. Sharks Recap: Supporting Cast Creates Caps Comeback

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
The Capitals welcomed three new players (Gabriel Carlsson, Vincent Iorio, and Rasmus Sandin) to the lineup and down the Sharks in San Jose 8 to 3.
Here’s Saturday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Washington’s secondary scoring.
Minus: San Jose fired 41 shots at Darcy Kuemper.
More notes on the game:
- Sandin made his power play debut midway through the first period. He touched the puck a ton, distributing and shooting the puck from the top of the key. San Jose’s first penalty kill was successful but Washington’s would not be.
- With Sonny Milano serving time in the box Tomas Hertl drove to the net and stuffed his own rebound into the net to give the Sharks the lead.
- Alexander Barabanov extended that lead before the first intermission arrived. Logan Couture won his battle below the goal line and worked the puck to Barabanov who buried it behind Kuemper.
- Craig Smith drew Washington within one midway through the second. A pass through the slot from Dylan Strome gave Smith space to rip his successful shot to the farside (his first point with the Capitals).
- Minutes later Nicolas Aube-Kubel knotted the score at two apiece. A similar pass through the slot was finished by Aube-Kubel from less than ten feet out.
- Matt Irwin then scored with a long shot to give the Capitals a lead they would not relinquish. Carlsson picked up the primary assist.
- Smith added his second a minute before second intermission. Standing aside of the crease Smith raised his stick and cross-checked the puck over the goal line. The goal was originally waved off but after a brief review that call was overturned.
- T.J. Oshie provided Washington’s next tally with his 16th goal of the season at 45:50. Oshie’s goal extends his point streak to five consecutive games.
- Nico Sturm scored to bring back SAP Center back to life - but only briefly.
- Because 9 seconds later Alex Ovechkin quieted the house once again. Skating down the wing with speed Ovechkin whipped a wrist shot past Kaapo Kahkonen for his 34th of the season.
- Ovechkin netted number 35 a few minutes later courtesy of Iorio - his first career NHL point. Strome added the final goal of the game at 57:30.
- Sandin recorded three assists in his Capitals debut.
