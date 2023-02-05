Sunday Caps Clips: Dream Team

Your savory breakfast links:
- Friend of JRR and outgoing Caps’ beat writer Samantha Pell stopped in for one last chat about her time covering the Capitals. [Rink]
- New All-Star appearance, new All-Star bobblehead for the Caps’ captain! [Rink]
- Sonny Milano has signed on for a few more years of hearing “Milaneeeese” from his crazy captain, as the forward inked a three-year extension yesterday. [Rink, Caps, WaPo, NBCSW, The Score, AP]
- More on the other item Brian MacLellan crossed off his to-do list this weekend, the five-year contract extension for Dylan Strome. [Caps]
- Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby continued their weekend of being awesome, teaming up for three of the Metro’s six goals in delightful fashion. [AP, NBCSW, WHN, S&S, RMNB, NoVa Caps]
- Check out all three of Ovechkin’s points in yesterday’s Metro loss. [Caps video (Crosby goal 1, Crosby goal 2, Ovechkin goal)]
- All in all? A pretty great weekend for the Caps’ captain, his family, and his good buddy, Sidney Crosby. [Caps video, WaPo, WHN]
- While his goals have been celebrated, an underrated aspect of Ovechkin’s game has been his physicality, something his opponents and teammates alike can attest to. [WaPo]
- Prior to yesterday’s All-Star Game, ESPN/ABC released their Ovechkin documentary, “GR8NESS” - and it was truly worth the watch. [WHN, S&S]
- Exploring the “Expected Goals” hockey metric, what it means and adding context for the stat. [NoVa Caps]
- Are the 2022-23 Capitals contenders or pretenders? [S&S]
- Aliaksei Protas has been impressive in his short time in North America, and could be poised to break out sooner rather than later. [THW]
- Finally, happy 42nd birthday to Kris Beech!
