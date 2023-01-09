The Noon Number: Goalie Duels

32 - Number of times in franchise history that the Capitals have earned a victory with a 1-0 score (regulation or overtime), including last night’s whitewash of the Blue Jackets by Darcy Kuemper. It was their first 1-0 win in almost two years, the last one being over the Islanders back in April 2021, and the first 1-0 win over the Jackets.

The Caps have earned those 32 wins over 17 different teams (16 different franchises, with one apiece against the Hurricanes and Hartford Whalers) - including three against Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Ottawa, Montreal, and Edmonton - and Kuemper became the 15th goalie in franchise history to earn one of those 1-0 wins.