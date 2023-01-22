 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Caps Clips: The House Always Wins

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Like many others before them, the Caps embarrass themselves in Vegas, Ovechkin takes a rare night off and more.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), NHL, Knights, AP, NBCSW, Las Vegas Sun, WHN (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, Sin Bin, and Knights on Ice.
  • The lineup looked a little different in Vegas without the captain, as Alex Ovechkin missed morning skate and the game with a day-to-day (we hope) lower-body injury. [Caps, NHL]
  • Not going to lie, this article about T.J. Oshie’s lingering back problem doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence. [WaPo]
  • Evaluating the performance of Alex Alexeyev. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, it’s not Caps-related, but man... the Canucks really have been horrible to Bruce Boudreau. Gabby deserves better (especially considering this is all for Rick Tocchet).

Just gross.

