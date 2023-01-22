Sunday Caps Clips: The House Always Wins

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), NHL, Knights, AP, NBCSW, Las Vegas Sun, WHN (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, Sin Bin, and Knights on Ice.
- The lineup looked a little different in Vegas without the captain, as Alex Ovechkin missed morning skate and the game with a day-to-day (we hope) lower-body injury. [Caps, NHL]
- Not going to lie, this article about T.J. Oshie’s lingering back problem doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence. [WaPo]
- Evaluating the performance of Alex Alexeyev. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, it’s not Caps-related, but man... the Canucks really have been horrible to Bruce Boudreau. Gabby deserves better (especially considering this is all for Rick Tocchet).
Just gross.
The #Canucks are a sad reality show that just killed off one of the most popular characters. pic.twitter.com/wAyhmGSHrR— #BruceThereItIs (@GradySas) January 22, 2023
Scene: Bruce Boudreau said his goodbyes to players postgame, thanked them for working hard for him and wished them luck.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 22, 2023
Boudreau and his staff enjoying a cold beverage in office, players came in one-by-one to shake his hand.
Yet, he hasn’t been officially fired by #Canucks.
