Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Golden Knights Game Day

- First thing’s first: we have some news. Nobody panic. We carry on. [Rink]
- It’s been an incredible 17 years, and we’re hoping to bring you 17 more (or at least a few more... let’s play it by ear). [Rink]
- Brian MacLellan and his team have done a great job of digging out bargains who turn into highly productive pieces. [Rink]
Previews of tonight's visit to Vegas from Vogs, NBCSW, NHL, AP
- This is kind of cool - the Knights will celebrate Lunar New Year at tonight’s game, with special warmup jerseys and entertainment. Welcome to the year of the rabbit! [NHL]
- Darcy Kuemper is off to a tremendous start in his stint with the Capitals. [NBCSW]
- The Caps’ newly formed “BMW” line is clicking on all cylinders. [WHN]
- Appreciation for Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who is committed to doing whatever he has to do to stay in the lineup - and doing it well. [WHN, RMNB]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s win in the desert. [S&S (and again), RMNB]
- Rankings of power plus regrets for each of the 32 teams. [ESPN]
- Looking at some of the top stats for the Caps through the first 41+ games of the season. [S&S]
- Breaking down the NHL’s teams by tiers based on what they may do at this year’s trade deadline. [NoVa Caps]
- Happy 73rd birthday to Ron Anderson, and happy 56th to Ulf Dahlen!
- Finally, we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of kind thoughts and well wishes after yesterday’s emotional day. Rest assured that you won’t be getting rid of us anytime soon, and our first priority is finding a way to keep this amazing community going!
