Friday Caps Clips: Shake it Off, Shake it Up

Your savory breakfast links:
- Dylan Strome has turned out to be perhaps even better than expected since signing with the Caps over the summer. [THW]
- Speaking of Strome, check out the rankings of power with a nod to under-the-radar performers. [Sportsnet]
- The Caps’ lines could use another shake-up after a few games with little success. [WHN]
- Assessing the Caps’ goaltending duo through the first half of the season. [NoVa Caps]
- A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s loss to the Flyers. [S&S, RMNB]
- Have things really gotten bad between the Caps’ coaches and Anthony Mantha, or is this just a little blip? [WHN]
- There have been some mutters of disapproval over Mantha’s benching, but perhaps it’s a necessary wake-up call for the Caps’ forward. [S&S]
- It won’t happen this year, but Alex Ovechkin’s ongoing chase for Gretzky is still something to be excited about in 2023. [Washingtonian]
- Breaking down the Caps’ players into tiers based on who could be on the move at the trade deadline. [NoVa Caps]
- Does Evgeny Kuznetsov deserve to join Alex Ovechkin at this year’s All-Star Game? [S&S]
- Finally, happy 69th birthday to Mike Palmateer!
