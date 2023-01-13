 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips: Shake it Off, Shake it Up

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Leftovers from a bad loss in Philly, Strome’s strong season continues and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Dylan Strome has turned out to be perhaps even better than expected since signing with the Caps over the summer. [THW]
  • Speaking of Strome, check out the rankings of power with a nod to under-the-radar performers. [Sportsnet]
  • The Caps’ lines could use another shake-up after a few games with little success. [WHN]
  • Assessing the Caps’ goaltending duo through the first half of the season. [NoVa Caps]
  • A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s loss to the Flyers. [S&S, RMNB]
  • Have things really gotten bad between the Caps’ coaches and Anthony Mantha, or is this just a little blip? [WHN]
  • There have been some mutters of disapproval over Mantha’s benching, but perhaps it’s a necessary wake-up call for the Caps’ forward. [S&S]
  • It won’t happen this year, but Alex Ovechkin’s ongoing chase for Gretzky is still something to be excited about in 2023. [Washingtonian]
  • Breaking down the Caps’ players into tiers based on who could be on the move at the trade deadline. [NoVa Caps]
  • Does Evgeny Kuznetsov deserve to join Alex Ovechkin at this year’s All-Star Game? [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 69th birthday to Mike Palmateer!

