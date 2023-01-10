 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Caps Clips: Mantha Mania

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Mantha is the topic of conversation after his first game as a healthy scratch, the Caps launch a little free library and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Ottawa Senators v Washington Capitals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • One opponent, two games - that’s what is on tap for the Caps this week. Read all about it in the latest Snapshots. [Rink]
  • Anthony Mantha hit the press box for the first time Sunday night, and we have thoughts. [Rink]
  • For his part, Mantha is viewing the move as a “wake-up call”. [WaPo, NBCSW, S&S]
  • A few leftovers from the Caps’ Kuemper-driven win over the Blue Jackets. [S&S, RMNB]
  • The Caps are getting some serious bang for their buck with Sonny Milano and Erik Gustafsson. [WHN]
  • The same juggling act that the Caps are going through is being felt in Hershey, too, as Coach Nelson figures out his ideal lineup with some new and returning faces. [AHL]
  • In one of the season’s cuter developments, the Caps have launched their own little free library out at Medstar, including picks from many of the players. [Caps, WUSA9, Fox5DC, Washingtonian]
  • Finally, happy 43rd birthday to Rastislav Stana, and happy 33rd birthday wishes (and plenty of healing thoughts) to John Carlson!

Loading comments...