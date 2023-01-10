Tuesday Caps Clips: Mantha Mania

Your savory breakfast links:
- One opponent, two games - that’s what is on tap for the Caps this week. Read all about it in the latest Snapshots. [Rink]
- Anthony Mantha hit the press box for the first time Sunday night, and we have thoughts. [Rink]
- For his part, Mantha is viewing the move as a “wake-up call”. [WaPo, NBCSW, S&S]
- A few leftovers from the Caps’ Kuemper-driven win over the Blue Jackets. [S&S, RMNB]
- The Caps are getting some serious bang for their buck with Sonny Milano and Erik Gustafsson. [WHN]
- The same juggling act that the Caps are going through is being felt in Hershey, too, as Coach Nelson figures out his ideal lineup with some new and returning faces. [AHL]
- In one of the season’s cuter developments, the Caps have launched their own little free library out at Medstar, including picks from many of the players. [Caps, WUSA9, Fox5DC, Washingtonian]
- Finally, happy 43rd birthday to Rastislav Stana, and happy 33rd birthday wishes (and plenty of healing thoughts) to John Carlson!
Loading comments...