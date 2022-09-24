Saturday Caps Clips: New Kids on the Block

Special round of stick taps to 8-year-old MaKayla Russell, who was at practice today and met @TJOshie after.



MaKayla is an avid hockey player and in D.C. from Roanoke as she continues her battle against cancer. If you see this, MaKayla, just know the Caps are rooting for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yzISX1vbwK