Saturday Caps Clips: New Kids on the Block

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Updates from the newest Caps and one of the oldest as training camp rolls into its first weekend.

By Becca H
Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals Game 3 Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Updates from yesterday’s day of camp, including chats with a couple of the newest members of the team. [Caps video (Strome, Brown, Caps365), WHN]
  • Those new guys, Dylan Strome and Connor Brown, are hoping to settle in and make a quick impact with their team. [WaPo]
  • Meanwhile, camp is off to an intense - but still fun-filled, because Caps - start. [WHN]
  • Like the rest of us, Alex Ovechkin and company are excited for this year’s first-round pick, Ivan Miroshnichenko. [WHN]
  • Three bold predictions heading into preseason. [S&S]
  • Nicklas Backstrom is feeling optimistic after the super-intense - but life-changing - surgery he underwent this summer to address that lingering hip issue. [NBCSW]
  • But Backstrom should know that he’s given plenty to this organization (and its fans) - and he doesn’t owe us anything. [WaPo]
  • After consecutive first-round losses in his first two seasons behind the bench... can Peter Laviolette get it done with this squad in 2022? [S&S]
  • Longtime in-game organist Bruce Anderson reflects on the end of 22 years of filling MCI Center/Verizon Center/Capital One Arena with music. [WUSA9, Fox 5]
  • Happy 34th birthday to Paul Carey and Karl Alzner!
  • Finally........ heart strings. Tugged.

