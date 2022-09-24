Saturday Caps Clips: New Kids on the Block

Your savory breakfast links:
- Updates from yesterday’s day of camp, including chats with a couple of the newest members of the team. [Caps video (Strome, Brown, Caps365), WHN]
- Those new guys, Dylan Strome and Connor Brown, are hoping to settle in and make a quick impact with their team. [WaPo]
- Meanwhile, camp is off to an intense - but still fun-filled, because Caps - start. [WHN]
- Like the rest of us, Alex Ovechkin and company are excited for this year’s first-round pick, Ivan Miroshnichenko. [WHN]
- Three bold predictions heading into preseason. [S&S]
- Nicklas Backstrom is feeling optimistic after the super-intense - but life-changing - surgery he underwent this summer to address that lingering hip issue. [NBCSW]
- But Backstrom should know that he’s given plenty to this organization (and its fans) - and he doesn’t owe us anything. [WaPo]
- After consecutive first-round losses in his first two seasons behind the bench... can Peter Laviolette get it done with this squad in 2022? [S&S]
- Longtime in-game organist Bruce Anderson reflects on the end of 22 years of filling MCI Center/Verizon Center/Capital One Arena with music. [WUSA9, Fox 5]
- Happy 34th birthday to Paul Carey and Karl Alzner!
- Finally........ heart strings. Tugged.
Special round of stick taps to 8-year-old MaKayla Russell, who was at practice today and met @TJOshie after.— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 23, 2022
MaKayla is an avid hockey player and in D.C. from Roanoke as she continues her battle against cancer. If you see this, MaKayla, just know the Caps are rooting for you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yzISX1vbwK
