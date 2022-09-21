 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Caps Clips: Camp Eve

By Becca H
NHL: Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers in the Game 6 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Continuing our look at the season ahead with a focus on the blueline. [Rink]
  • Training camp officially gets underway tomorrow, and the Caps have announced the camp roster and schedule. [Caps, NBCSW, S&S]
  • Hendrix Lapierre will be at camp again, and will be looking to make an impact after adding 10 pounds of muscle this offseason. [WHN]
  • Questions for each of the 32 teams at this year’s training camp. [Sportsnet]
  • Caps’ legend Zdeno Chara has officially retired from the NHL after 24 seasons. Best of luck, Big Zee. [NHL]
  • After a disappointing and short stint with the Panthers’ organization, Caps’ prospect Henrik Rybinski is ready to start fresh with Washington. [WHN]
  • When the Caps and ‘Canes hit the outdoor ice in February, some fans will get to watch the action from right on the field. [ESPN]
  • Look how beautiful, babes...
  • Predictions and previews for the sophomore season of Mr. Connor McMichael. [Peerless, S&S]
  • Previewing the Metro Division from fans of the most recent Cup champs. [MHH]
  • And speaking of that pesky Metro, how about a report card for this murderer’s row of teams this offseason? [The Score]
  • Monumental Sports has officially completed their purchase of NBC Sports Washington. [PR Newswire]
  • Catching up with Caps’ goalie coach Scott Murray. [Sudbury.com]
  • Looking at all of the possible upcoming battles and line combos heading into training camp. [NoVa Caps]
  • Happy 53rd birthday to Curtis Leschyshyn, and happy 32nd to Nick Jensen!
  • Finally, we try not to curse too much around here... but this is kind of bullshit, no? Hard to fathom what the rationale could possibly be for making this move.

