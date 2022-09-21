Wednesday Caps Clips: Camp Eve

Your savory breakfast links:
- Continuing our look at the season ahead with a focus on the blueline. [Rink]
- Training camp officially gets underway tomorrow, and the Caps have announced the camp roster and schedule. [Caps, NBCSW, S&S]
- Hendrix Lapierre will be at camp again, and will be looking to make an impact after adding 10 pounds of muscle this offseason. [WHN]
- Questions for each of the 32 teams at this year’s training camp. [Sportsnet]
- Caps’ legend Zdeno Chara has officially retired from the NHL after 24 seasons. Best of luck, Big Zee. [NHL]
- After a disappointing and short stint with the Panthers’ organization, Caps’ prospect Henrik Rybinski is ready to start fresh with Washington. [WHN]
- When the Caps and ‘Canes hit the outdoor ice in February, some fans will get to watch the action from right on the field. [ESPN]
- Look how beautiful, babes...
It's gettin' real, Washington. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/g3x6DDfCHE— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 21, 2022
- Predictions and previews for the sophomore season of Mr. Connor McMichael. [Peerless, S&S]
- Previewing the Metro Division from fans of the most recent Cup champs. [MHH]
- And speaking of that pesky Metro, how about a report card for this murderer’s row of teams this offseason? [The Score]
- Monumental Sports has officially completed their purchase of NBC Sports Washington. [PR Newswire]
- Catching up with Caps’ goalie coach Scott Murray. [Sudbury.com]
- Looking at all of the possible upcoming battles and line combos heading into training camp. [NoVa Caps]
- Happy 53rd birthday to Curtis Leschyshyn, and happy 32nd to Nick Jensen!
- Finally, we try not to curse too much around here... but this is kind of bullshit, no? Hard to fathom what the rationale could possibly be for making this move.
Found out today that the @Capitals will no longer be using the organ for Caps games. I’ve had a great ride for 22 years- a Stanley Cup Ring -an Emmy - A Winter Classic and lots of great memories with friends.— Bruce Anderson (@Bruce_CapsOrgan) September 21, 2022
Thanks Caps fans for your support through the years!
Loading comments...