Tuesday Caps Clips: Rookies Adjourned

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Previewing the 2022-23 season for the Caps, starting with the forwards, wrapping up this year’s rookie camp and more.

By Becca H
Philadelphia Flyers v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Kicking off our preview of the season ahead with a look at the team’s forwards, old and new. [Rink]
  • And we look to the future with the top five players under 25 in the Caps’ organization. [Rink]
  • The Caps’ regional TV schedule is out, and they’ll be back on the friendly confines of NBC Sports Washington 69 times in 2022-23. [Caps, NBCSW]
  • Darcy Kuemper is ready to start his new life as the Caps’ #1 goaltender. [NHL]
  • Updates from the final day of Rookie Camp, where the kiddos were subjected to the always fun skate test. [WHN (and again)]
  • After camp wrapped up, Hendrix Lapierre chatted with the media about his hopes for another shot at the Caps’ lineup this season. [Caps video, NBCSW, RMNB]
  • Assistant GM Ross Mahoney also got some time with the press to talk about the weekend’s activities and his takeaways from camp. [Caps video]
  • We all love us some Lapierre, but here are some other prospects to keep an eye on in the season ahead. [S&S]
