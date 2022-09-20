Tuesday Caps Clips: Rookies Adjourned

Your savory breakfast links:
- Kicking off our preview of the season ahead with a look at the team’s forwards, old and new. [Rink]
- And we look to the future with the top five players under 25 in the Caps’ organization. [Rink]
- The Caps’ regional TV schedule is out, and they’ll be back on the friendly confines of NBC Sports Washington 69 times in 2022-23. [Caps, NBCSW]
- Darcy Kuemper is ready to start his new life as the Caps’ #1 goaltender. [NHL]
- Updates from the final day of Rookie Camp, where the kiddos were subjected to the always fun skate test. [WHN (and again)]
- After camp wrapped up, Hendrix Lapierre chatted with the media about his hopes for another shot at the Caps’ lineup this season. [Caps video, NBCSW, RMNB]
- Assistant GM Ross Mahoney also got some time with the press to talk about the weekend’s activities and his takeaways from camp. [Caps video]
- We all love us some Lapierre, but here are some other prospects to keep an eye on in the season ahead. [S&S]
- Happy 72nd birthday to Bill Riley!
- Finally... yer a wizard, Suz:
Bet you didn't know we got ourselves a wizard in the draft this year#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/J5IFBKKsnG— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 19, 2022
