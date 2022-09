23 - Number of days remaining until the start of the Capitals’ 2022-23 season. But it’s also...

...the number of points scored by Anthony Mantha last season, in just 37 games. Mantha’s 2021-22 campaign was shortened by a shoulder injury in November, which required surgery and kept him out of the lineup until March. When he returned, however, he chipped in a ton of offense, with 7 goals and 17 points in the final 27 games of the season.