Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Cracking open our annual look at the organization’s best and brightest youngsters with #25-11 under 25. [Rink]
- Previewing the season ahead for Carl Hagelin... [Peerless]
- ...and making some predictions for the season ahead for T.J. Oshie. [S&S]
- How do the Caps’ goalies stack up against the tandems around the rest of the Metro Division? [NoVa Caps]
- Speaking of goalies, new starter Darcy Kuemper has unveiled his shiny new Caps’ lid and talks about the design. [Caps]
- The number to watch for Alex Ovechkin in the upcoming season? 29. [NBCSW]
- Breaking down the best and worst free agency signings since the 2004 lockout. [LWoS]
- Finally, happy 29th birthday to Travis Boyd, happy 72nd to Orest Kindrachuk, and - hold it here - happy 65th to Craig Laughlin!
Loading comments...