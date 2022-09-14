 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Delving into the Caps’ top 25 under 25, player previews and predictions, and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Cracking open our annual look at the organization’s best and brightest youngsters with #25-11 under 25. [Rink]
  • Previewing the season ahead for Carl Hagelin... [Peerless]
  • ...and making some predictions for the season ahead for T.J. Oshie. [S&S]
  • How do the Caps’ goalies stack up against the tandems around the rest of the Metro Division? [NoVa Caps]
  • Speaking of goalies, new starter Darcy Kuemper has unveiled his shiny new Caps’ lid and talks about the design. [Caps]
  • The number to watch for Alex Ovechkin in the upcoming season? 29. [NBCSW]
  • Breaking down the best and worst free agency signings since the 2004 lockout. [LWoS]
  • Finally, happy 29th birthday to Travis Boyd, happy 72nd to Orest Kindrachuk, and - hold it here - happy 65th to Craig Laughlin!

Loading comments...