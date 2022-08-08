 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: a deep dive on Washington’s new 2C, thoughts on a few young guns, mailbags galore and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Carolina Hurricanes v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A closer look at the Washington Capitals’ new center Dylan Strome. [NoVa Caps]
  • Check out the latest WHN mailbag, featuring thoughts on the new roster, Darcy Kuemper and more. [WHN]
  • These are the numbers to keep an eye on for Martin Fehervary and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby at the start of this season. [NoVa Caps]
  • Darcy Kuemper had his day with the Stanley Cup on Friday, and one of his stops was his hometown’s children’s hospital. [NHL, NBCSW, RMNB]
  • The Hershey Bears announced this weekend that they will be retiring Chris Bourque’s number 17 this season. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • A profile on Caps alum Dainius Zubrus, who was with the team when a certain Russian made his debut. [NoVa Caps]
  • If you’re managing a fantasy hockey team this year, here are three Capitals to keep an eye on. [S+S]
  • If you have questions for Tarik El-Bashir’s next mailbag for The Athletic, make sure you submit them! [Athletic]
  • Finally, happy 66th birthday to Gary Rissling!

Loading comments...