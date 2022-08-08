Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- A closer look at the Washington Capitals’ new center Dylan Strome. [NoVa Caps]
- Check out the latest WHN mailbag, featuring thoughts on the new roster, Darcy Kuemper and more. [WHN]
- These are the numbers to keep an eye on for Martin Fehervary and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby at the start of this season. [NoVa Caps]
- Darcy Kuemper had his day with the Stanley Cup on Friday, and one of his stops was his hometown’s children’s hospital. [NHL, NBCSW, RMNB]
- The Hershey Bears announced this weekend that they will be retiring Chris Bourque’s number 17 this season. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- A profile on Caps alum Dainius Zubrus, who was with the team when a certain Russian made his debut. [NoVa Caps]
- If you’re managing a fantasy hockey team this year, here are three Capitals to keep an eye on. [S+S]
- If you have questions for Tarik El-Bashir’s next mailbag for The Athletic, make sure you submit them! [Athletic]
- Finally, happy 66th birthday to Gary Rissling!
Loading comments...