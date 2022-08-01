 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: organizational depth, prospect updates, potential tweaks for special teams and more.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A look at the Washington Capitals’ organizational depth in net. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Capitals will be represented at the IIHF World Juniors as Washington prospect Haakon Hanelt makes Team Germany. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Scott Allen, the Caps’ new assistant coach in charge of the penalty kill, is a big fan of keeping the game aggressive while playing with a man in the box. [RMNB]
  • Is a youth movement on the power play the necessary solution for the Caps this season? [NoVa Caps]
  • Don’t count blueline prospect Lucas Johanson out quite yet. [WHN]
  • The Hershey Bears are reportedly close to bringing in Dallas assistant coach Todd Nelson to be their new bench boss. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Michal Kempny is ready to give it his all with the Kraken in what he calls his “last chance at the NHL.” [WHN]
  • Daniel Gucciardi has the potential to be quite the dark horse prospect for the Caps. [WHN]
  • It’s been a year since the Seattle expansion draft, so let’s see how their choices paid off. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Capitals have had some great seasons throughout the franchise’s history, but these ten are...not it. [S+S]
  • Congrats to T.J. Oshie for getting his old number retired at Warroad High School this weekend! [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Finally, happy belated birthday to Dale Hunter, who turned 62 yesterday!

