Monday Caps Clips

- A look at the Washington Capitals’ organizational depth in net. [NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals will be represented at the IIHF World Juniors as Washington prospect Haakon Hanelt makes Team Germany. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Scott Allen, the Caps’ new assistant coach in charge of the penalty kill, is a big fan of keeping the game aggressive while playing with a man in the box. [RMNB]
- Is a youth movement on the power play the necessary solution for the Caps this season? [NoVa Caps]
- Don’t count blueline prospect Lucas Johanson out quite yet. [WHN]
- The Hershey Bears are reportedly close to bringing in Dallas assistant coach Todd Nelson to be their new bench boss. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Michal Kempny is ready to give it his all with the Kraken in what he calls his “last chance at the NHL.” [WHN]
- Daniel Gucciardi has the potential to be quite the dark horse prospect for the Caps. [WHN]
- It’s been a year since the Seattle expansion draft, so let’s see how their choices paid off. [NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals have had some great seasons throughout the franchise’s history, but these ten are...not it. [S+S]
- Congrats to T.J. Oshie for getting his old number retired at Warroad High School this weekend! [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Finally, happy belated birthday to Dale Hunter, who turned 62 yesterday!
