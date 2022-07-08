2022 NHL Draft: Caps Select David Gucciardi

With the 213th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Capitals have selected defenseman David Gucciardi out of Michigan State University.
Hey @Capitals fans - want a peek at your newest draftee? Meet Spartan David Gucciardi.#GoGreen #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/HXWIAkzAcd— Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) July 8, 2022
This goal by David Gucciardi - his second of the night - is the type of play that #SCTop10 is made of. pic.twitter.com/ERI4IN71tP— Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) December 31, 2021
