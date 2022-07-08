 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NHL Draft: Caps Select David Gucciardi

The Caps close out their draft with a collegiate defenseman

By J.P.
/ new
Michigan State v Massachusetts-Lowell Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

With the 213th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Capitals have selected defenseman David Gucciardi out of Michigan State University.

