Thursday Caps Clips

- A closer look at Darcy Kuemper and what he brings to the Washington Capitals. [WHN]
- Part Two of examining the 32 goaltending tandems across the league. [NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals did not go after some of the big free agent stars they were connected to via rumors before July 13, and that is probably a good thing. [WHN]
- David Gucciardi, the Caps’ seventh round pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, said the highlight of draft development camp week was getting to learn from Brooks Orpik. [NoVa Caps]
- Evaluating Washington’s top three picks from this year’s draft. [THW]
- Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov, and other Russian NHLers are taking the ice today in a charity game against Russia’s Paralympic hockey team. [WHN, RMNB]
- Finally, Andre Burakovsky had his second “Day With the Stanley Cup” yesterday — congrats, Burky! [NoVa Caps]
