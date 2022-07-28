 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: plenty of goalie chatter, notes on a few prospects and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
NHL: Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A closer look at Darcy Kuemper and what he brings to the Washington Capitals. [WHN]
  • Part Two of examining the 32 goaltending tandems across the league. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Capitals did not go after some of the big free agent stars they were connected to via rumors before July 13, and that is probably a good thing. [WHN]
  • David Gucciardi, the Caps’ seventh round pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, said the highlight of draft development camp week was getting to learn from Brooks Orpik. [NoVa Caps]
  • Evaluating Washington’s top three picks from this year’s draft. [THW]
  • Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov, and other Russian NHLers are taking the ice today in a charity game against Russia’s Paralympic hockey team. [WHN, RMNB]
  • Finally, Andre Burakovsky had his second “Day With the Stanley Cup” yesterday — congrats, Burky! [NoVa Caps]

Loading comments...