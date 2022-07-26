 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps add to their coaching staff, ranking the Caps’ worst free agents and more.

Carolina Hurricanes v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • One Scott out, another in, as the Caps have promoted Bears bench boss Scott Allen to the assistant coach position vacated earlier this summer by Scott Arniel. [Rink, Caps, WaPo, NBCSW]
  • Now that a lot of the pieces have settled, it’s time to hand out power rankings of how each team stacks up heading into 2022-23. [Sportsnet]
  • After getting some time with the squad last season, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby’s roster spot is in no way assured next year. [NoVa Caps]
  • Delving into how the Caps made some swift, smart moves to solve their goalie problem. [WHN]
  • Reflecting back on the worst free-agent signings in franchise history. Ah, memories... [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 59th birthday to Eric Calder!

