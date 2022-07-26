Tuesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- One Scott out, another in, as the Caps have promoted Bears bench boss Scott Allen to the assistant coach position vacated earlier this summer by Scott Arniel. [Rink, Caps, WaPo, NBCSW]
- Now that a lot of the pieces have settled, it’s time to hand out power rankings of how each team stacks up heading into 2022-23. [Sportsnet]
- After getting some time with the squad last season, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby’s roster spot is in no way assured next year. [NoVa Caps]
- Delving into how the Caps made some swift, smart moves to solve their goalie problem. [WHN]
- Reflecting back on the worst free-agent signings in franchise history. Ah, memories... [S&S]
- Finally, happy 59th birthday to Eric Calder!
Loading comments...