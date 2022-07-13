 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: Let the Frenzy Begin

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The league's GMs get ready to open the checkbooks and lose their collective minds as free agency gets underway, Development Camp updates from Day 2 and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Colorado Avalanche vs Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Big day, kids - free agency opens at noon ET today, so stay tuned right here for any new additions to the Caps’ roster all summer long!
  • Several big needs face the Caps this offseason, outside of goaltending. First among them is figuring out what to do for 2C with Nicklas Backstrom on the sidelines... [Rink]
  • ...and then what to do for the top-line right wing with Tom Wilson recovering. [Rink]
  • With so many question marks on the roster, look ahead to what we might expect - and what the Caps need to do - as free agency opens. [NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB (and again)]
  • The Caps are taking a huge risk by jumping into the free agency pool to find their next goaltender. [Puck Prose]
  • Updates from Day 2 of Development Camp, including chats with new guest coach Laura Schuler and rookies Vincent Iorio and Hendrix Lapierre. [Caps video (Schuler, Iorio), WHN (and again)]
  • The Lapierre-Iorio bromance is going strong after the two clicked at rookie camp last year. [WHN]
  • Emily Engel-Natzke is ready to get to work with the Caps. Hell yeah. [WUSA9]
  • Guess the Caps won’t be signing Evgeni Malkin... and no, we’re not linking to articles about it. If you wanted that, you’d read a Penguins blog ;)
  • Have the Caps already begun their next rebuild? [NoVa Caps]
  • Biscuit sighting! [Fox5DC]
  • Finally, happy 46th birthday to Darcy Verot, happy 59th to Bobby Carpenter, and happy 79th to Bill Collins!

