Wednesday Caps Clips: Let the Frenzy Begin

Your savory breakfast links:
- Big day, kids - free agency opens at noon ET today, so stay tuned right here for any new additions to the Caps’ roster all summer long!
- Several big needs face the Caps this offseason, outside of goaltending. First among them is figuring out what to do for 2C with Nicklas Backstrom on the sidelines... [Rink]
- ...and then what to do for the top-line right wing with Tom Wilson recovering. [Rink]
- With so many question marks on the roster, look ahead to what we might expect - and what the Caps need to do - as free agency opens. [NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB (and again)]
- The Caps are taking a huge risk by jumping into the free agency pool to find their next goaltender. [Puck Prose]
- Updates from Day 2 of Development Camp, including chats with new guest coach Laura Schuler and rookies Vincent Iorio and Hendrix Lapierre. [Caps video (Schuler, Iorio), WHN (and again)]
- The Lapierre-Iorio bromance is going strong after the two clicked at rookie camp last year. [WHN]
- Emily Engel-Natzke is ready to get to work with the Caps. Hell yeah. [WUSA9]
- Guess the Caps won’t be signing Evgeni Malkin... and no, we’re not linking to articles about it. If you wanted that, you’d read a Penguins blog ;)
- Have the Caps already begun their next rebuild? [NoVa Caps]
- Biscuit sighting! [Fox5DC]
- Finally, happy 46th birthday to Darcy Verot, happy 59th to Bobby Carpenter, and happy 79th to Bill Collins!
