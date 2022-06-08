 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Player grades, season reviews, offseason concerns and more.

By Becca H
Your savory breakfast links:

  • Exploring the Caps’ potential trade options in this summer’s goalie hunt. [Rink]
  • Wrapping up the 2021-22 season for Evgeny Kuznetsov. [Rink, RMNB]
  • But that’s not the only season review, so buckle up! First up, we’ve got another look at the Tiger himself, Lars Eller. [S&S]
  • Then a glance back at one of the season’s better stories, Zach Fucale. [NoVa Caps]
  • Lastly, how about a look at the season for Aliaksei Protas? [Peerless]
  • Where do Joe B. and Locker fall on a leaguewide ranking of local broadcast teams? [The Athletic ($)]
  • Breaking down the top five concerns facing the Caps this offseason. [S&S]
  • A look at what changes could be in store for the team’s forward group. [NBCSW]
  • Four years ago yesterday, the Caps did The Thing (and four years ago today, they were all still completely wasted). Who still remains from that magical run? [NBCSW]
  • Finally, happy 49th birthday to Bryan Muir, happy 43rd to Quintin Laing, and happy 30th to the small king himself, Conor Sheary!

