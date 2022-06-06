Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- A season in review for T.J. Oshie... [Peerless]
- ...and Hendrix Lapierre. [NoVa Caps]
- There are four pretty big pieces of the offseason puzzle for the Washington Capitals. [WHN]
- What free agents should the Caps be kicking the tires on this summer? [S+S]
- Or how about these free agents, who just wrapped up a season in Toronto? [THW]
- Speaking of free agency, here are all of the Caps who just hit RFA or UFA status. [PHR]
- Finally, happy 48th birthday to Anson Carter!
