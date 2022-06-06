 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: season reviews for Oshbabe and Lapierre, free agency options and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL-New York Rangers at Washington Capitals Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A season in review for T.J. Oshie... [Peerless]
  • ...and Hendrix Lapierre. [NoVa Caps]
  • There are four pretty big pieces of the offseason puzzle for the Washington Capitals. [WHN]
  • What free agents should the Caps be kicking the tires on this summer? [S+S]
  • Or how about these free agents, who just wrapped up a season in Toronto? [THW]
  • Speaking of free agency, here are all of the Caps who just hit RFA or UFA status. [PHR]
  • Finally, happy 48th birthday to Anson Carter!

