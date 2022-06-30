 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: report cards for the bench boss and an all-star defenseman, preparing for the draft, free agency options and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: MAY 13 Playoffs Round 1 Game 6 - Panthers at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A look at Peter Laviolette’s performance behind the Washington Capitals bench this season... [Rink]
  • ...and a 2021-2022 report card for John Carlson. [S+S]
  • Anthony Mantha says he has more to give to the Caps in his second year. [WHN]
  • This summer’s free agency market will be busy, and here are nine names the Caps should keep a close eye on. [Athletic ($)]
  • The Capitals are reportedly interested in JT Miller this offseason, and there is certainly a case for pursuing him. [NoVa Caps]
  • Bob McKenzie has left winger Isaac Howard 20th in his pre-draft rankings, so how might he fit in Washington? [WHN]
  • Speaking of the 2022 NHL Draft, here’s a complete list of when Washington picks this year. [RMNB]
  • Should the Caps extend an offer sheet to Toronto’s RFA Rasmus Sandin? [NoVa Caps]

