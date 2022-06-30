Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at Peter Laviolette’s performance behind the Washington Capitals bench this season... [Rink]
- ...and a 2021-2022 report card for John Carlson. [S+S]
- Anthony Mantha says he has more to give to the Caps in his second year. [WHN]
- This summer’s free agency market will be busy, and here are nine names the Caps should keep a close eye on. [Athletic ($)]
- The Capitals are reportedly interested in JT Miller this offseason, and there is certainly a case for pursuing him. [NoVa Caps]
- Bob McKenzie has left winger Isaac Howard 20th in his pre-draft rankings, so how might he fit in Washington? [WHN]
- Speaking of the 2022 NHL Draft, here’s a complete list of when Washington picks this year. [RMNB]
- Should the Caps extend an offer sheet to Toronto’s RFA Rasmus Sandin? [NoVa Caps]
