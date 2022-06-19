Sunday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Nicklas Backstrom has undergone hip resurfacing surgery and now the future is murky. And potentially heart-breaking (but stay positive, kids). [NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, ESPN, The Score]
- So what is hip resurfacing surgery - and what does it mean for Backstrom’s career? [WHN]
- Oh, in case that (and of course Tom Wilson’s surgery) weren’t enough, future Caps hopeful Alex Alexeyev had labral repair surgery and will miss 4-5 months. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Three reasons why the Caps shouldn’t pursue Ducks’ netminder John Gibson this summer. [THW]
- Okay, so if not him... what is the Caps’ best option between the pipes for next season? [S&S]
- Sticking with the goalie theme, handing out some grades for Vitek Vanecek’s season. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 75th birthday to Walt McKechnie!
Loading comments...