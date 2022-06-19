 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Nicky :(

By Becca H
Your savory breakfast links:

  • Nicklas Backstrom has undergone hip resurfacing surgery and now the future is murky. And potentially heart-breaking (but stay positive, kids). [NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, ESPN, The Score]
  • So what is hip resurfacing surgery - and what does it mean for Backstrom’s career? [WHN]
  • Oh, in case that (and of course Tom Wilson’s surgery) weren’t enough, future Caps hopeful Alex Alexeyev had labral repair surgery and will miss 4-5 months. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • Three reasons why the Caps shouldn’t pursue Ducks’ netminder John Gibson this summer. [THW]
  • Okay, so if not him... what is the Caps’ best option between the pipes for next season? [S&S]
  • Sticking with the goalie theme, handing out some grades for Vitek Vanecek’s season. [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 75th birthday to Walt McKechnie!

