Tuesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Wrapping up 2021-22 for rookie Connor McMichael, tracking Caps trends from the season and more.

Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals - Game Six Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Connor McMichael - aka McJesus - gets the season wrap treatment on his rookie season. [Rink, RMNB]
  • Taking a look at Ilya Samsonov’s rollercoaster season. [S&S]
  • Then on to a look at the future, with a review and look ahead for Chase Clark... [NoVa Caps]
  • ...and goalie prospect Mitchell Gibson. [NoVa Caps]
  • A Manitoba brewery is offering former Caps’ coach - and Manitoba product - Barry Trotz free beer for life to come coach the Jets. Take the deal, Barold. [AP]
  • Tracking some trends for the Caps over the course of the 2021-22 campaign. [NoVa Caps]
  • As part of Pride Month, please be sure to read this poignant and important piece from LNH.com writer Guillaume Lepage on coming out in the hockey world. [NHL]
  • Targeting some of the pending UFAs for Eastern Conference Finalist New York Rangers. [THW]
  • How soon will Alex Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky? [S&S]
  • Ahead of Ryan Zimmerman’s #11 being retired by the Nats this weekend, look back at 11 of his most memorable moments - including an iconic one where he traded a batting helmet for a hockey one. [WTOP]
  • Speaking of the Nationals, Caps’ owner Ted Leonsis is in the mix (with 27 others) to purchase the local baseball team. [Front Office Sports]
  • Finally, happy 35th birthday to Joel Rechlicz, and happy 30th to this legend:

