Tuesday Caps Clips

- Connor McMichael - aka McJesus - gets the season wrap treatment on his rookie season. [Rink, RMNB]
- Taking a look at Ilya Samsonov’s rollercoaster season. [S&S]
- Then on to a look at the future, with a review and look ahead for Chase Clark... [NoVa Caps]
- ...and goalie prospect Mitchell Gibson. [NoVa Caps]
- A Manitoba brewery is offering former Caps’ coach - and Manitoba product - Barry Trotz free beer for life to come coach the Jets. Take the deal, Barold. [AP]
- Tracking some trends for the Caps over the course of the 2021-22 campaign. [NoVa Caps]
- As part of Pride Month, please be sure to read this poignant and important piece from LNH.com writer Guillaume Lepage on coming out in the hockey world. [NHL]
- Targeting some of the pending UFAs for Eastern Conference Finalist New York Rangers. [THW]
- How soon will Alex Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky? [S&S]
- Ahead of Ryan Zimmerman’s #11 being retired by the Nats this weekend, look back at 11 of his most memorable moments - including an iconic one where he traded a batting helmet for a hockey one. [WTOP]
- Speaking of the Nationals, Caps’ owner Ted Leonsis is in the mix (with 27 others) to purchase the local baseball team. [Front Office Sports]
- Finally, happy 35th birthday to Joel Rechlicz, and happy 30th to this legend:
