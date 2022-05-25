 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tom Wilson Has Successful Surgery to Repair Torn ACL, Out 6-8 Months

Wilson suffered a torn ACL in Game 1 on May 3 and will be out at least six months.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Washington Capitals announced today that Tom Wilson underwent successful reconstruction surgery on his left knee to repair a torn ACL.

He is expected to miss 6-8 months, which means he will miss the beginning of the 2022-2023 season.

Wilson is coming off an incredible season, scoring 52 points in 78 games with 24 goals and 28 assists, all career-highs. He was injured on May 3 in Game 1 of the Capitals’ Round 1 series against the Florida Panthers and did not return for the rest of the series, despite his best efforts.

This story is developing and will be updated as more news becomes available.

