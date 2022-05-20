Friday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Here’s a bold statement: the Capitals, after another first-round playoff exit, might be looking for a new goalie this summer. [THN]
- Seriously, though, get used to tons of goalie talk this offseason - here’s a look at the potential RFA offers for the Caps’ goalies, plus the prospect of offer sheets. [NoVa Caps]
- So what’s out there on the goalie market? [NoVa Caps]
- Here are the top three things the Caps need to fix ahead of next season. [S&S]
- T.J. Oshie had a rough, injury-filled season, and talked about the work he’ll need to do this offseason to shake off the effects. [WHN]
- Handing out a report card to blueliner Nick Jensen. [S&S]
- Finally, happy 76th birthday to Craig Patrick!
