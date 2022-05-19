 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: an in-depth look at the Caps’ goalie depth to look ahead at next season, news on former Caps and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Take a look at Washington’s goaltending depth chart and where each netminder will likely be next season. [NoVa Caps]
  • Former Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz interviewed with the Jets on Tuesday and is scheduled to interview with the Flyers tomorrow. [NoVa Caps]
  • Is it time for the Capitals to rebuild? [WTOP]
  • Former Cap Alex Semin has officially retired from pro hockey — congrats on the incredible career, Sasha! [RMNB]
  • Finally, happy birthday to the Bird Man himself Evgeny Kuznetsov, who turns the big 3-0 today!

