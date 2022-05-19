Thursday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- Take a look at Washington’s goaltending depth chart and where each netminder will likely be next season. [NoVa Caps]
- Former Washington Capitals coach Barry Trotz interviewed with the Jets on Tuesday and is scheduled to interview with the Flyers tomorrow. [NoVa Caps]
- Is it time for the Capitals to rebuild? [WTOP]
- Former Cap Alex Semin has officially retired from pro hockey — congrats on the incredible career, Sasha! [RMNB]
- Finally, happy birthday to the Bird Man himself Evgeny Kuznetsov, who turns the big 3-0 today!
Loading comments...