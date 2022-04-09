Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Penguins Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of this afternoon’s series wrap with the Penguins from Vogs, FLM, ESPN, NBCSW, and Peerless, and if you’re feeling adventurous, our SB Nation partners over at Pensburgh have the Pittsburgh POV covered.
- Both teams in today’s matchup have been on a bit of a downturn lately, and points are up for grabs as they both look to get back on track. [NHL]
- Updates from yesterday’s practice, where Conor Sheary was out due to not-COVID and Garnet Hathaway took his spot on the top line. [Caps video (Laviolette, Mantha), WaPo, NoVa Caps, WHN, RMNB]
- Finally, (sort of) happy 58th birthday to Rick Tocchet.
