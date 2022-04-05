 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Caps Clips: Shuffle Up and Deal

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Laviolette shakes up his forward lines again after Sunday’s bludgeoning by the Wild, the battle for the net is on once again and more.

By Becca H
Toronto Maple Leafs v Washington Capitals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • What does the first full week of April hold for the Capitals? Find out in the latest Snapshots. [Rink]
  • After two straight games with just a single goal, Peter Laviolette once again shook up his forwards in search of some elusive offense. [WaPo, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Of course, if they can’t keep the puck out of their own net, that offense will only go so far - and that has once again been an issue. [PHT]
  • Check in with the coach and some of his squad after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Dowd, Larsson)]
  • A few leftovers from Sunday night’s very fun game. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, Star-Tribune, THW]
  • Hop in the time machine and go back to the year that being a local hockey fan changed completely: the debut of Home Team Sports, back in 1984. [THW]
  • More on the new kid on the block, Clay Stevenson, from his now-former school. [The Dartmouth]
  • Finally, congrats to Anthony Mantha and his fiance on their impending family addition!

