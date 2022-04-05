Tuesday Caps Clips: Shuffle Up and Deal

Your savory breakfast links:
- What does the first full week of April hold for the Capitals? Find out in the latest Snapshots. [Rink]
- After two straight games with just a single goal, Peter Laviolette once again shook up his forwards in search of some elusive offense. [WaPo, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Of course, if they can’t keep the puck out of their own net, that offense will only go so far - and that has once again been an issue. [PHT]
- Check in with the coach and some of his squad after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Dowd, Larsson)]
- A few leftovers from Sunday night’s very fun game. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, Star-Tribune, THW]
- Hop in the time machine and go back to the year that being a local hockey fan changed completely: the debut of Home Team Sports, back in 1984. [THW]
- More on the new kid on the block, Clay Stevenson, from his now-former school. [The Dartmouth]
- Finally, congrats to Anthony Mantha and his fiance on their impending family addition!
This past weekend, Anthony Mantha and his fiancé revealed they're expecting their first child together.— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 4, 2022
"It's gonna be awesome. I couldn't be happier to be having a baby girl."https://t.co/GtpXYqweGZ
Loading comments...