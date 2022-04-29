 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Caps Clips: BS at UBS; Caps @ Rangers Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps fall flat against the Isles - AGAIN - before heading into Manhattan for a season-ending bout with the Rangers... and potential first-round warmup?

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s disastrophe from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Mantha, Jonsson-Fjallby, recap), Isles (and again), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NYPost, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Lighthouse Hockey.
  • With that loss, the Caps will need Columbus to pull out a regulation win against the Pens tomorrow (and win themselves) if they want to move into third in the Metro. [NBCSW, TribLive]
  • Breaking down the two potential opponents for the Caps in the first round... something which will be decided tonight. [S&S]
  • The Caps were once again without their captain, who took morning skate yesterday but sat out his second-straight game against the Isles. [NBC4, WashTimes, ESPN]
  • Previews of the Caps’ final regular-season game from Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Blueshirt Banter for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • With programs like the Caps’ All Her initiative, girls hockey is starting to grow in nontraditional markets - but it still needs time, and more importantly, resources. [AP]
  • Wrapping up each team’s season in a single sentence. [Sportsnet]
  • Finally, happy 66th birthday to Steve Clippingdale, and happy 42nd to Mathieu Biron.

Loading comments...