Friday Caps Clips: BS at UBS; Caps @ Rangers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s disastrophe from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Mantha, Jonsson-Fjallby, recap), Isles (and again), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NYPost, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Lighthouse Hockey.
- With that loss, the Caps will need Columbus to pull out a regulation win against the Pens tomorrow (and win themselves) if they want to move into third in the Metro. [NBCSW, TribLive]
- Breaking down the two potential opponents for the Caps in the first round... something which will be decided tonight. [S&S]
- The Caps were once again without their captain, who took morning skate yesterday but sat out his second-straight game against the Isles. [NBC4, WashTimes, ESPN]
- Previews of the Caps’ final regular-season game from Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Blueshirt Banter for the view from behind enemy lines.
- With programs like the Caps’ All Her initiative, girls hockey is starting to grow in nontraditional markets - but it still needs time, and more importantly, resources. [AP]
- Wrapping up each team’s season in a single sentence. [Sportsnet]
- Finally, happy 66th birthday to Steve Clippingdale, and happy 42nd to Mathieu Biron.
