Capitals vs. Oilers Recap: Backstrom’s 1000th the Bright Spot of Overtime Loss

One evening after defeating the Flames in Calgary the Capitals visited Edmonton and fell to the Oilers 4 to 3 in overtime.

Here’s Wednesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: At 46:13 Nicklas Backstrom registered the 1000th point of his NHL career and all of them have been a joy to watch over the years. Cheers Nick!

Minus: Yielding a goal to Brad Malone - his first NHL tally since 2015.

Ten more notes on the game: