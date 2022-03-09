Capitals vs. Oilers Recap: Backstrom’s 1000th the Bright Spot of Overtime Loss

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
One evening after defeating the Flames in Calgary the Capitals visited Edmonton and fell to the Oilers 4 to 3 in overtime.
Here’s Wednesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: At 46:13 Nicklas Backstrom registered the 1000th point of his NHL career and all of them have been a joy to watch over the years. Cheers Nick!
Minus: Yielding a goal to Brad Malone - his first NHL tally since 2015.
Ten more notes on the game:
- The Oilers outshot Washington 20 to 9 through the opening minutes of play. If not for early spectacular play from Samsonov the Capitals could have been behind multiple goals after the first frame.
- But two minutes into the second period Backstrom broke the scoreless tie. A leisurely pass from Anthony Mantha bounced into the slot where Backstrom swept it between Mikko Koskinen’s legs with a backhanded shot. The goal is Backstrom’s fifth of his injury shortened season (and the 999th point of his career).
- Midway through the contest Edmonton finally got on the scoreboard. While on the man advantage a strong pass from Connor McDavid was touched home by Kailer Yamamoto to tie the contest at one.
- Minutes later John Carlson scored and Backstrom tallied his 1000th point with the power play assist. However, upon a brief review, the goal was reversed by Edmonton’s challenege and taken off the scoreboard for being offside.
- Before the second intermission arrived the Oilers took the lead. With several forwards crashing Samsonov’s crease defenseman Cody Ceci found the puck and poked it into the net for his third goal of the season.
- Midway through the third period Washington drew themselves even again, and Backstrom really registered his 1000th point. Taking Backstrom’s pass in neutral ice T.J. Oshie raced down the right wing and ripped his shot past Koskinen’s short side.
- But four minutes later Brad Malone picked up a puck in the slot and roofed a quick shot over Samsonov’s right shoulder to restore the Oilers’ lead.
- With time winding down Oshie drew Washington even at 59:58. With their goalie pulled Oshie hit his mark from fifty feet out with a slap shot that Koskinen could not handle. Overtime was next.
- In overtime Mantha hit the post before McDavid ended it at 63:27 with a low shot that scored far side.
- Samsonov ended his evening with 36 saves (.900 S%).
