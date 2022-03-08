The Noon Number: A Grand Pair

380 - Number of goals scored by Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom that the other assisted on, with Backstrom having set up 274 of Ovechkin’s goals and Ovechkin picking up a helper on 106 Backstrom goals.

Tonight the longtime Caps duo will take the ice together for the 1000th time - almost 15 years since their first outing together back on October 5, 2007. While they both picked up an assist in that game, it would take 20 more games before they first connected on a goal:

