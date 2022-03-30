Wednesday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- The oldest team in the NHL could probably use a break down the stretch... so there’s some good news on that front. [Rink]
- Didn’t get enough of Monday night’s game on Monday night? Here are a few crumbs from that crummy game. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- The GMs are meeting in person for the first time in two years, and they’ve made a couple of decisions. [ESPN, TSN, NoVa Caps]
- Happy 69th birthday to Dennis Ververgaert and happy 51st to Jamie Heward, and raise a glass to the memory of Doug Wickenheiser, who would have been 61 today.
- Finally, sharing this beauty of a design because it’s awesome, it’s a slow news day, and we’re all jealous of the gorgeous Nats and Wizards cherry blossom gear:
At the request of @BeccaH_JR, here's an #ALLCAPS take on the @Nationals' stunning new #CityConnect Blooms jerseys. pic.twitter.com/Tq2MjlHvP6— Tyler Duchaine (@tylerduchaine) March 30, 2022
Loading comments...