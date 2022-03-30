 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Some remnants from Monday night’s loss, news out of the GM meetings and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The oldest team in the NHL could probably use a break down the stretch... so there’s some good news on that front. [Rink]
  • Didn’t get enough of Monday night’s game on Monday night? Here are a few crumbs from that crummy game. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
  • The GMs are meeting in person for the first time in two years, and they’ve made a couple of decisions. [ESPN, TSN, NoVa Caps]
  • Happy 69th birthday to Dennis Ververgaert and happy 51st to Jamie Heward, and raise a glass to the memory of Doug Wickenheiser, who would have been 61 today.
  • Finally, sharing this beauty of a design because it’s awesome, it’s a slow news day, and we’re all jealous of the gorgeous Nats and Wizards cherry blossom gear:

