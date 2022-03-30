Alex Ovechkin and “The List”

“The List.” There are 157 names on it, some of them hall-of-famers, some of them almost unknown in the annals of the NHL. But one thing all 157 names on the list share is that they are goalies who have been victimized by Alex Ovechkin in their respective careers. Let us take a closer look. First, “The List…”

The Hall of Famers

Of the 157 goalies on The List, three are inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame – Martin Brodeur, Ed Belfour, and Dominik Hasek – who account for 14 of the 772 goals Ovechkin has to date. Ovechkin posted only one goal against Dominik Hasek, the first Caps goal in a 4-3 shootout loss that would be Hasek’s last career appearance against the Caps and would be the only goal Hasek allowed to Ovechkin. It was scored on a formula that might have been relatively new at the time, but would become an important feature in Ovechkin’s repertoire. Power play, faceoff win, snap shot, goal…

The list of Hall of Famers will no doubt expand as those such as Marc-Andre Fleury, Henrik Lundqvist, Carey Price, or Ryan Miller make their way to the Hall.

The Vezina Winners

Ovechkin has at least one goal against 15 winners of the Vezina Trophy. This group has been lit up for 160 of Ovechkin’s 772 goals to date and is an impressive list:

Marc-Andre Fleury (25 goals)

Henrik Lundqvist (24)

Carey Price (22)

Ryan Miller (19)

Sergei Bobrovsky (15)

Andrei Vasilevskiy (10)

Tuukka Rask (10)

Tim Thomas (8)

Martin Brodeur (7)

Ed Belfour (6)

Miikka Kiprusoff (6)

Connor Hellebuyck (3)

Jose Theodore (3)

Dominik Hasek (1)

Olaf Kölzig (1)

Hat Tricked

Three have been 15 goalies who yielded hat tricks to Ovechkin, not including those games in which he compiled the hat trick against more than one goalie or achieved it by virtue of an empty net goal. Devan Dubnyk is the only one who has seen Ovechkin record two hat tricks up close and personal:

Devan Dubnyk

Marc-Andre Fleury

Carey Price

Kari Lehtonen

Ondrej Pavelec

Ben Bishop

Craig Anderson

Carter Hutton

Martin Gerber

Jean-Sebastien Giguere

Cristobal Huet

Martin Jones

Jacob Markstrom

Johan Hedberg

Scott Darling

The Former Caps

Ovechkin has victimized ten goalies who would be Capitals at some point their respective careers:

Craig Anderson (10 goals)

Jaroslav Halak (10)

Tomas Vokoun (8)

Semyon Varlamov (7)

Cristobal Huet (6)

Brent Johnson (3)

Philipp Grubauer (3)

Jose Theodore (3)

Justin Peters (1)

Olaf Kolzig (1)

This group gave up 52 of Ovechkin’s 772 goals. Craig Anderson and Jaroslav Halak were the only two who yielded ten goals as opponents to Ovechkin.

Onesies

There have been 36 goalies who have been dinged for one goal by Ovechkin:

Aaron Dell

Adam Munro

Adin Hill

Anders Lindbäck

Anton Forsberg

Ben Scrivens

Chris Driedger

Chris Osgood

Curtis Sanford

Daniil Tarasov

Darcy Kuemper

Dominik Hasek

Elvis Merzlikins

Fredrik Norrena

Hannu Toivonen

Harri Sateri

Jake Oettinger

Jamie McLennan

Jason LaBarbera

Jeremy Swayman

Jonas Gustavsson

Jonas Hiller

Jordan Binnington

Josh Harding

Justin Peters

Kevin Weekes

Laurent Brossoit

Marek Mazanec

Michael Garnett

Michael Leighton

Nathan Lawson

Nico Daws

Olaf Kölzig

Patrick Lalime

Sebastien Caron

Thatcher Demko

In the end (well, for now)… Alex Ovechkin has scored 772 goals against 157 goalies in 583 games, the Caps compiling a record of 400-128-55 in those games in which Ovechkin posted at least one goal. It makes The List almost a badge of honor for the goalies on it. There is hardly any shame in being on it; they are part of history.