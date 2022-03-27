Sunday Caps Clips: Goal-Scoring Chops and Applesauce

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Oshie/Backstrom, recap), Devils, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- It was certainly a night to remember. [NBCSW]
- This was amazing.
- As was this.
celebrating tonight's win in the only appropriate manner pic.twitter.com/Tcbid0ZxLI— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2022
- Apple-fest aside, last night was notable for T.J. Oshie’s return to the lineup. Again. Stay healthy, Teej, we miss you. [NBCSW]
- Nicklas Backstrom’s coach and teammates feel the quiet Swede’s impact on the team every day. [WHN]
- A few leftovers from Friday night’s shootout win in Buffalo. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, Die by the Blade]
- Happy Sunday!
