The Noon Number: T Train

5 - Number of people from the 2012 draft class with more career points than Tom Wilson, who moved into sole possession of sixth among his fellow draftees with his two-point night on Tuesday.

Wilson continues to have a career year in terms of offense (yes, even given his recent struggles), with 44 points on the year so far - which already ties a career high - and is on pace for his best points-per-game pace of his career at .72. His 25 assists, 10 power-play points and three shorthanded points are already new highwater marks for him, and he’s just three goals shy of tying his best total in that department as well.

Of course, one of the best parts of his performance this year is his discipline, with a penalties-per-60 rate of 1.29, the lowest rate of his career (a rate that has dropped every year and been below 2.00 each of the last three seasons).