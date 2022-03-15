The Noon Number: Next Man Up

36 - Number of players the Caps have used so far this season (32 skaters and four goalies), the most they’ve called upon since 2013-14 (39; 35 skaters and four goalies). With Lars Eller back in COVID protocol and Mike Vecchione (pictured) being recalled from Hershey, that number will likely go to 37 tonight, with 22 games the trade deadline still to come.

And, because you’re wondering, it looks like the team record here is 51 (!) players used (46 skaters and five goalies) in good ol’ 2003-04.