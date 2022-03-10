Thursday Caps Clips: N1KY

Your savory breakfast links:
- Evaluating all of GM Brian MacLellan’s major trades with the Washington Capitals. [Rink]
- John Carlson’s defense is not as bad as you think it is. [Rink]
- Nicklas Backstrom reached the 1,000 point milestone last night, and it was magical. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Backstrom/Oshie), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and SB Nation pals Copper and Blue.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s win in Calgary from Vogs, RMNB, and S+S.
- Alex Ovechkin is impressive, and Connor McDavid knows it. [WHN]
- Speaking of, let’s re-live Ovechkin’s 766th goal from the perspective of a few guys with front row seats. [Athletic ($)]
- The Capitals’ Black History Month auction raised $52,960 for the Capital Impact Fund. [Caps]
- Anthony Mantha’s return to the lineup after shoulder surgery certainly helps boost the team after losing Carl Hagelin to an eye injury. [THW]
- According to an article in the New York Times, Alex Ovechkin was advised not to change his Instagram profile picture for fear of backlash. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 49th birthday to Martin Brochu and happy 42nd birthday to Stephen Peat!
