Thursday Caps Clips: N1KY

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps lose in Edmonton in OT but Backstrom nets his 1,000th NHL point, evaluating Carlson’s defensive play, looking at all of GMBM’s big trades and more.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Evaluating all of GM Brian MacLellan’s major trades with the Washington Capitals. [Rink]
  • John Carlson’s defense is not as bad as you think it is. [Rink]
  • Nicklas Backstrom reached the 1,000 point milestone last night, and it was magical. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Backstrom/Oshie), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and SB Nation pals Copper and Blue.
  • A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s win in Calgary from Vogs, RMNB, and S+S.
  • Alex Ovechkin is impressive, and Connor McDavid knows it. [WHN]
  • Speaking of, let’s re-live Ovechkin’s 766th goal from the perspective of a few guys with front row seats. [Athletic ($)]
  • The Capitals’ Black History Month auction raised $52,960 for the Capital Impact Fund. [Caps]
  • Anthony Mantha’s return to the lineup after shoulder surgery certainly helps boost the team after losing Carl Hagelin to an eye injury. [THW]
  • According to an article in the New York Times, Alex Ovechkin was advised not to change his Instagram profile picture for fear of backlash. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 49th birthday to Martin Brochu and happy 42nd birthday to Stephen Peat!

