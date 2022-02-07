The Noon Number: Shooting Stars

9 - Number of Capitals’ players who have scored a goal in an All-Star Game since the franchise’s inaugural season - a group which now includes Tom Wilson, who scored just 13 seconds into Saturday’s contest.

Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored a goal in this year’s All-Star Game, marking his second goal as an All Star and bringing him into a tie with Mike Gartner for the second-most goals by a Caps’ representative. Not surprisingly, Alex Ovechkin has the lead in that category as well, with seven.

All told, 26 different Caps have been selected to the All-Star Game over the years - and here are the goal-scorers: