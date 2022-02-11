Friday Caps Clips: Joe Snipe-ly

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps’ miserable power play is doing more than just cost them games - it’s costing their captain goals. [Rink]
- The latest JRR episode is up! Tune in for the hockey talk, stay for the gratuitous Star Wars geek-out. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Snively, McMichael, recap), Habs, NHL, AP, CP, WaPo, NBCSW, Gazette, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB and EOTP.
- Let’s hear it for Herndon’s own! [Caps]
- Last night’s game kicks off what is a pretty crucial stretch for the Caps. [S&S]
- Prior to the game, Laviolette noted that Vitek Vanecek had taken a slight lead in the goalie competition. [NBCSW]
- They do probably need to pick a guy soon, though, because this goalie carousel is starting to wear on both the goalies and the guys in front of them. [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 45th birthday to Dwayne Hay, happy 74th to Lew Morrison, and happy 37th to Mike Richards, and raise a glass to the memory of Brian Kinsella who would have been 68 today.
