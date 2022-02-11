 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Caps Clips: Joe Snipe-ly

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps scrap out a win in Montreal despite their best efforts to lose, local kid does good and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Last night’s game kicks off what is a pretty crucial stretch for the Caps. [S&S]
  • Prior to the game, Laviolette noted that Vitek Vanecek had taken a slight lead in the goalie competition. [NBCSW]
  • They do probably need to pick a guy soon, though, because this goalie carousel is starting to wear on both the goalies and the guys in front of them. [NBCSW]
  • Finally, happy 45th birthday to Dwayne Hay, happy 74th to Lew Morrison, and happy 37th to Mike Richards, and raise a glass to the memory of Brian Kinsella who would have been 68 today.

