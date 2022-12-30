The Noon Number: Gone Streaking

6 - Number of consecutive games with at least one point for Erik Gustafsson, a streak he extended with an assist in last night’s OT loss. That’s the second-longest active streak of any blueliner (behind only Erik Karlsson’s current 11-game run) and is tied - with many others - for the fifth-longest streak by a defenseman this season.

Gustafsson’s six-game streak is the longest by any Capital not named John Carlson since Dennis Wideman’s seven-game run back in 2011 (Carlson has had a six-plus game streak seven times since).

(h/t @ByMattWeyrich)