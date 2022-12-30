Friday Caps Clips: Take the Point and Run

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s overtime loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuemper, Strome, Kuznetsov, Ovechkin, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Ottawa Citizen, RDS, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Silver Seven Sens.
- This was definitely one the Caps - and all of us, really - would like to move on from quickly. [NBCSW]
- Peter Laviolette joined the Junkies earlier this week and gave an update on John Carlson’s injury and status. [WHN]
- Speaking of injury updates, T.J. Oshie became the most recent of the wounded squad to don a full contact jersey in practice. Progress! [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Ranking the five greatest Winter Classic moments (and may we all find someone who loves us like some hockey people love Crosby’s goal in Buffalo a million years ago). [CP]
- A look back at the most effective finishers of 2022. [The Athletic ($)]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Jim Thomson!
Loading comments...