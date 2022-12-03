 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Flames Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps look to shake of Thursday’s OT loss with a trip to Calgary, checking in on the organizational depth and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Taking a look at the organizational depth after the second month of the season. [Rink, NoVa Caps]
  • Previews of tonight’s stampede to Calgary from Vogs, AP, NBCSW, Peerless, NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Matchsticks & Gasoline for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • A few leftovers from the stumble in Seattle Thursday night. [S&S, RMNB, Davy Jones Locker Room]
  • That game saw Anthony Mantha play just under 11 minutes, which is somewhat surprising given his numbers. So what’s up? [RMNB]
  • Conor Sheary was almost an afterthought in the post-COVID NHL, until he found a new home in DC. Short King reigns supreme. [WHN]
  • The Caps, Flyers, and Avs have all had massive injuries to start the season, and handling it differently (sure, still having MacKinnon, Makar, and others doesn’t hurt, right?) [AP]
  • So let’s take a closer look at those injury concerns facing the Caps. [WHN]
  • Let’s not toss Peter Laviolette out just yet... but when the team does move on (with coaches, it’s always a “when”, not “if”), could Hershey’s Todd Nelson be next up? [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 56th birthday to Ken Lovsin!

