The Noon Number: Past and Future?

A look at what could be based on some positive updates earlier today

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

53.1 - The CF% at five on five for the line of Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and Tom Wilson when the trio has skated together, dating back to the 2014-15 season. Over a span of almost 1500 minutes together at evens, this line has generated 1574 shot attempts while giving up just 1391.

Why do we bring this up now?

Oh... no reason.

Exciting, but remember, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves... long road ahead.

