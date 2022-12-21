The Noon Number: Past and Future?

53.1 - The CF% at five on five for the line of Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and Tom Wilson when the trio has skated together, dating back to the 2014-15 season. Over a span of almost 1500 minutes together at evens, this line has generated 1574 shot attempts while giving up just 1391.

Why do we bring this up now?

Oh... no reason.

Alex Ovechkin has been on a line with Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson today at Capitals’ practice.



Seems like they’re really wanting Backstrom and Wilson to get real practice reps. Both in full contact jerseys. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 21, 2022

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson trio getting work in. pic.twitter.com/PUlYTdmvMt — Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) December 21, 2022

Exciting, but remember, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves... long road ahead.