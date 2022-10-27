Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Stars Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars from Peerless, Vogs, AP, and NoVa Caps, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Defending Big D for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- Notes and updates from yesterday’s practice from WHN, and NoVa Caps.
- Speaking of yesterday’s practice, two familiar faces took the ice before the official practice began. [WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB (and again)]
- A look at how the last week looked statistically for Washington. [NoVa Caps]
- Coach Laviolette said yesterday that the team has no plans to send Connor McMichael down to Hershey. [WHN, NBCSW, RMNB]
- Checking in on Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Brett Leason, both of whom the Caps lost on waivers earlier this month. [NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals have reportedly showed interest in Hurricanes’ blueliner Ethan Bear, who has requested a trade out of Carolina. [Sportsnet]
- Alex Ovechkin and a few other Caps tested out a new TOVI hockey stick at practice yesterday. [WHN]
- The Hershey Bears announced that they have loaned defenseman Martin Has to ECHL South Carolina. [NoVa Caps]
Finally, some spooky szn fun from the Caps:
Asking the boys what their favorite scary movie is for spoOoOooky season #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Acbl1FnSBJ— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 26, 2022
Loading comments...