The Noon Number: Burning Red

13 - Number of points the Capitals have taken all-time from the nine games following the release of a new Taylor Swift record via a 6-2-1 record. (Okay, the shootout loss came in the goofy “restart” in August 2020 so not technically a standings point, but go with it.)

Swift - a noted Capitals fan acknowledger (see below) - released Midnights, her tenth studio album, twelve hours ago, which should bode well for Washington when they host Los Angeles on Saturday.

Here’s how the past releases and ensuing Caps games have gone:

As for last night’s loss? The Caps would do well to take Taylor’s advice...