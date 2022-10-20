Capitals Unveil New Reverse Retro Jerseys

The fifth jersey that will be worn by the Capitals - and their entry into the league’s 2022-23 Reverse Retro collection - has been revealed!

Check out the new threads...

Here’s more from the team:

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League and adidas today unveiled the new Capitals Reverse Retro 2022 ADIZERO jersey that the team will wear for seven games during the 22-23 season. Building on the success of the 2020 program, adidas and the NHL® collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club’s history.

The Reverse Retro jersey is reminiscent of the Capitals jerseys introduced in 1995, featuring a blue, black and bronze color scheme and the Capitol Building on the shoulder. The blue, black and bronze color scheme with the screaming eagle was first introduced by the Capitals on June 22, 1995. This year’s Reverse Retro jersey is a marriage of Capitals first ever third jersey, which became the road jersey in 2000, and the original rebrand from the team’s jerseys with the screaming eagle.

2022-23 marks the first season the primarily black jersey will have the screaming eagle with a dimensional cresting treatment on it. The screaming eagle was most recently introduced with the red color scheme in 2020 as the team’s first Reverse Retro jersey. The screaming eagle preying in the downward design direction is meant to evoke the energy, power and speed of an eagle, which was selected due to its symbolic status as the national bird of the United States. The shoulder patch features the Capital building in front of two crossed hockey sticks. The logo was completed with two stars in the background and a hockey puck nested between the blades of the sticks.

In addition, the neckline of this year’s Reverse Retro jersey features as an ode to captain Alex Ovechkin’s rookie year, with the year 2005 written on it. The reboot also features symmetrical striping and a custom unconventional player name and number font system with bold new colors – Capital Blue and Metallic Copper.

“We are thrilled to unveil this year’s Capitals Reverse Retro jersey with adidas and the NHL and pay tribute to our first rebrand and such an important period in our team history,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann. “Following the success of our popular first Reverse Retro jersey in the red color scheme featuring the screaming eagle, we wanted to merge our original jerseys introduced in 1995 with the design. We’re excited not only to see their debut at Capital One Arena on Nov. 5, but also to throwback to the past throughout the season with a related theme night, programming and all-arena giveaways that celebrate the jersey and its history. Most importantly, unlike 2020, the fans will be able to see these great screaming eagle jerseys in person at Capital One Arena.”

Game dates the jersey will be worn include:

Nov. 5 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Nov. 25 vs. Calgary Flames

Dec. 9 vs. Seattle Kraken

Dec. 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dec. 31 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In addition, the team will present four related all-arena giveaways. All-arena giveaway dates include:

Nov. 25 vs. Calgary – Reverse Retro T-shirt

Dec. 9 vs. Seattle – Reverse Retro snapback hat courtesy of Capital One

Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo – Reverse Retro pennant

Jan. 14 vs. Philadelphia – Reverse Retro jersey rally towel presented by Caesars