The Noon Number: Not-So-Special Starts

4 - Number of times in franchise history that the Capitals have given up at least one power-play goal in each of their first two games, and failed to score any power-play goals of their own. The last time it happened was back in 2016, and again in 2015, when they ceded one power-play goal in consecutive games to start the season while not scoring any of their own. Prior to that, the only other lopsided special teams performance was way back in 1979.

To date, they’ve never gone three-straight with power-play goals against but none for... yet. Here’s hoping they snap the streak tomorrow night.